NCA teachers, students visit CTI

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) A delegation of teachers and students of National College of Arts (NCA) here Sunday visited the Carpet Training Institute (CTI) and they were briefed on various stages of manual carpet manufacturing and its export.

Chairperson CTI Ijaz-ur-Rehman welcomed the delegation and gave them a detailed briefing about the handmade carpet industry.

Ijaz-ur-Rehman said that strong linkages between educational institutions such as the National College of Arts and various industries, especially the handmade carpet industry, have strategic significance and through which key support can be provided in increasing production and availability of skills required by the industry.

“Promoting cooperation between the two institutions can also be effective for entrepreneurship,” he added.

He said that working together would yield best results and especially those who are doing their business can get best support. He suggested that all relevant institutions such as universities, Higher education Commission and people associated with the industry after recognizing challenges and opportunities should meet and hold dialogue in the context of bridging the gap between academia and the industry. “Linkages between the industry and academia are indispensable for a strong and bright future of Pakistan,” he concluded.