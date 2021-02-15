NCC-FFP reviews projects worth $3.1 billion under KPK government

The National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) Monday reviewed the progress of on-going thirty projects portfolio amounting to $ 3.1 billion under the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPKP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ):The National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) Monday reviewed the progress of on-going thirty projects portfolio amounting to $ 3.1 billion under the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPKP).

The portfolio encompasses transport and communication, energy, rural development, education and training, water and irrigation system in the Province, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affair here.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) at Ministry of Economic Affairs.

These thirty projects are being implemented with help of development partners like World Bank, Asian Development Bank, USAID, China, UK, Saudi Fund, Germany, and France. The Minister Khusro Bakhtyar said that the overall performance of GoKP is satisfactory in execution of foreign-funded projects.

He further highlighted that the present government is focusing on construction of hydel power projects, roads and infrastructure, social sector development which would help us to stabilize the economy of Pakistan. The Minister also directed the line departments of GoKP to fast track implementation and set timelines for expeditious execution of the projects including Peshawar sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor project, Municipal Service Program, Gomal Zam Command Area Development project and Reconstruction/Rehabilitation of Fully Damaged Government Schools at Bara to facilitate the public.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission of Pakistan, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Additional Chief Secretary, and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Representative of PM's Office, Finance Division and Provincial P/D and line Departments and Boards of Revenues were also present at the session.