UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCC-FFP Reviews Projects Worth $3.1 Billion Under KPK Government

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 10:50 PM

NCC-FFP reviews projects worth $3.1 billion under KPK government

The National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) Monday reviewed the progress of on-going thirty projects portfolio amounting to $ 3.1 billion under the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPKP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ):The National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) Monday reviewed the progress of on-going thirty projects portfolio amounting to $ 3.1 billion under the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPKP).

The portfolio encompasses transport and communication, energy, rural development, education and training, water and irrigation system in the Province, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affair here.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) at Ministry of Economic Affairs.

These thirty projects are being implemented with help of development partners like World Bank, Asian Development Bank, USAID, China, UK, Saudi Fund, Germany, and France. The Minister Khusro Bakhtyar said that the overall performance of GoKP is satisfactory in execution of foreign-funded projects.

He further highlighted that the present government is focusing on construction of hydel power projects, roads and infrastructure, social sector development which would help us to stabilize the economy of Pakistan. The Minister also directed the line departments of GoKP to fast track implementation and set timelines for expeditious execution of the projects including Peshawar sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor project, Municipal Service Program, Gomal Zam Command Area Development project and Reconstruction/Rehabilitation of Fully Damaged Government Schools at Bara to facilitate the public.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission of Pakistan, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Additional Chief Secretary, and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Representative of PM's Office, Finance Division and Provincial P/D and line Departments and Boards of Revenues were also present at the session.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank Education Water China France Saudi Germany Progress United Kingdom Gomal Asian Development Bank National University Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed calls President of Zimbabwe to e ..

23 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority visits Allama Iqbal Indust ..

34 minutes ago

All preparation completed for by-election in PB-20 ..

35 minutes ago

Plantation imperative to face environmental challe ..

35 minutes ago

NATCO will be made profitable company: CM GB

35 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs Federal Govt to hand over Ka ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.