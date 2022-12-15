NCCFF reviews $5.6 billion projects specified for road transport sector

The National Coordination Committee on Foreign Funded (NCCFF) Projects and Federal Transport and Communication on Thursday reviewed twelve ongoing projects of Road and Transport Sector amounting to US$ 5.6 billion funded by ADB, WB, China, Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Japan and South Korea.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Coordination Committee on Foreign Funded (NCCFF) Projects and Federal Transport and Communication on Thursday reviewed twelve ongoing projects of Road and Transport Sector amounting to US$ 5.6 billion funded by ADB, WB, China, Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Japan and South Korea.

According to the press release, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the meeting of the said committee, here, at Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, state minister for finance, secretary of Economic Affairs Division, additional chief secretaries of provincial governments.

The representatives of PM Office, finance division and provincial P&D and line departments and Boards of Revenues, senior officials of the Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority (NHA), finance division were present on the occasion.

In this follow-up meeting, the NCC-FFP reviewed the compliance status of the forum's decisions made in light of previous meetings held on Transport and Communication sector.

Ayaz Sadiq lauded the efforts of line ministries and departments for the smooth implementation of foreign-funded projects in this sector.

"These projects have significance for improving regional connectivity and facilitating trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia, " he held.

The minister directed the line departments to strictly follow the timelines for expeditious implementation of the projects.

He emphasized that development projects must be executed in a timely and efficient manner so that people could benefit from these projects without any delay.