NDMA continues anti locust operation in 61 districts of all provinces

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2020) Anti locust operation was continuing in 61 districts of the four provinces affected by the crop munching locusts, National Disaster Management Authority Spokesperson said here on Saturday.

He said a total of 1150 teams are taking part in the anti locust operation.

He also said that an area of 1700 hectares was sprayed in Balochistan, 1000 hectares in Punjab, 900 hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 800 hectares in Sindh over the last twenty four hours.

Locusts attack on several districts of South Punjab damaged crops and resulted huge loss to the farmer in the region. The pests initially were spotted in Thar area of Sindh but now reached Southern Punjab from where these were advancing to other parts of Punjab.

“Locusts have attacked our crops and there is no response from the government to stop it from spreading,” said Muzaffar Ali, a local farmer in Multan.

“It has reached now Multan,” he further said.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has taken charge of fight against locusts but still attacks were increasing which was worrisome for all farmers and agricultural associations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, being a farmer, also expressed serious concerns about the attacks and asked team, formed by PM Imran Khan under chair of Fakhar Imam, to play its role to control spreading of locusts.

The farmers asked the Punjab government as well as Federal government to take notice and come to rescue the crops from spreading locusts.