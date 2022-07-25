UrduPoint.com

NDRMF Extends Grant Financing Worth Rs 2899.67 Mln To KP Agriculture Department

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2022 | 09:21 PM

National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) Monday signed an agreement to provide grant financing worth Rs 2899.67 million to agriculture department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) Monday signed an agreement to provide grant financing worth Rs 2899.67 million to agriculture department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Secretary Ministry of Planning Development Special Initiatives, Syed Zafar Ali Shah witnessed the signing of a Grant Implementation Agreement signed by Muhammad Israr Khan, Secretary Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department KP, Shah Mahmood Khan, Secretary Planning Development Department, KP and Muhammad Fawad Hayat, NDRMF for the execution of climate resilience through horticulture interventions in KP with grant financing by NDRMF amounting Rs 2899.67 million.

The ceremony was held at the Ministry of Planning Development Special Initiatives.

Speaking at the occasion, Secretary Planning Commission, Syed Zafar Ali Shah appreciated the initiatives taken by the provincial government of KP termed it a landmark project, contributing in climate resilience and creating highly valuable crops such as Olives and Saffron, which will help around 10,000 farmers further contributing in income generation and job opportunities.

"Horticulture is an important element and such projects will help our farmers who are the backbone of the county's economy," said Syed Zafar Ali Shah. He said that the country is facing several challenges and flood is one of them which directly affects our agriculture sector and such projects are essential to contain the disaster.

Earlier, Secretary Planning & Development KP informed that the basic objective of the project is the efficient utilization of potential arable and cultivable waste land to enhance production of olive oil and Saffron while saving foreign reserves. Besides, it will boost climate resilience in the wake of adverse effects of climate change to improve food security.

