UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDU Delegation Visits Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

NDU delegation visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry

A delegation of the National Defence University (NDU) visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday and met with LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of the National Defence University (NDU) visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday and met with LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh. According to LCCI spokesperson, Major General Asif Ali, Halal-e-Imtiaz (Military), was leading the delegation.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, in his address, said that mission of the LCCI was to serve the business community and conduct its practices in the best possible manner, adding that it was keen to act as a bridge between the business community and policy makers. He said the LCCI enjoyed the status of Pakistan's first ISO certified Chamber.

It has more than 25,000 members who comprise a cross-section of trade and industry.

Irfan Sheikh said the LCCI's vision was to be the best Chamber among the SAARC countries through regularly securing growth in business volumes, exports and contribution in tax revenues.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said that LCCI prepared budget proposals and sent them to the government for consideration so that tax anomalies could be rectified.

He said that trade fairs, exhibitions and business delegations were organised on a regular basis to provide an opportunity to members for enhancing their business volumes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Budget Chamber Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Best

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours GITEX 2019

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi President discuss regiona ..

48 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council to organize music competition

3 minutes ago

China road bridge collapses, traps cars underneath ..

3 minutes ago

Rs. 71 billion recovered last year: AGP Javed Jaha ..

3 minutes ago

AEDB Board approves draft of new ARE Policy unanim ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.