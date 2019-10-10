NDU delegation visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry

A delegation of the National Defence University (NDU) visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday and met with LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of the National Defence University (NDU) visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry LCCI ) on Thursday and met with LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh. According to LCCI spokesperson, Major General Asif Ali, Halal-e-Imtiaz (Military), was leading the delegation.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, in his address, said that mission of the LCCI was to serve the business community and conduct its practices in the best possible manner, adding that it was keen to act as a bridge between the business community and policy makers. He said the LCCI enjoyed the status of Pakistan's first ISO certified Chamber.

It has more than 25,000 members who comprise a cross-section of trade and industry.

Irfan Sheikh said the LCCI's vision was to be the best Chamber among the SAARC countries through regularly securing growth in business volumes, exports and contribution in tax revenues.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said that LCCI prepared budget proposals and sent them to the government for consideration so that tax anomalies could be rectified.

He said that trade fairs, exhibitions and business delegations were organised on a regular basis to provide an opportunity to members for enhancing their business volumes.