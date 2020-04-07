UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 1Mln Canadians Apply For Emergency Benefit On First Day - Treasury Board President

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

Nearly 1Mln Canadians Apply for Emergency Benefit on First Day - Treasury Board President

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Almost a million Canadians have applied for emergency benefits during the first day of availability, Treasury board President Jean-Yves Duclos said during a cabinet ministers' briefing on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, we received over 966,000 applications for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit," Duclos said.

The number of applications is the equivalent of several months of applications during a typical year, Duclos noted.

Last month, the government announced the establishment of Canada Emergency Response Benefit program, $1,400 taxable benefit for workers who have had their income streams affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is expected to cost $17 billion.

According to Duclos, more than 3.6 million applications for some form of income support have been filed since March 15, of which 3 million have already been approved.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada March Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

44 minutes ago

99 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

FIFA to Ask DOJ for Information on 2018, 2022 Worl ..

4 minutes ago

Pompeo, Kazakhstan President Discuss Cooperation i ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey Starts Testing Plasma Therapy as Potential ..

4 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister orders stringent action against ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.