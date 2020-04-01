UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 25% Of Israelis Lost Job Due To COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 06:47 PM

Nearly 25% of Israelis Lost Job Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

Over 1 million Israeli citizens, or nearly a quarter of the population, have lost their jobs as a result of the restrictions imposed by the government in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Wednesday, citing the Israel National Employment Service (INES).

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Over 1 million Israeli citizens, or nearly a quarter of the population, have lost their jobs as a result of the restrictions imposed by the government in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Wednesday, citing the Israel National Employment Service (INES).

According to the Globes business news portal, since early March, INES has registered 843,945 new jobseekers, bringing the total of those unemployed to 1,004,316, which is 24.1 percent of the country's working population. A month ago, the unemployment rate in Israel stood at 4 percent, the publication said.

Most of those seeking a new job 89.7 percent were forcibly sent on unpaid leave, according to the news outlet.

Israeli professor of economics Avia Spivak told Globes that the loss of work by a quarter of the working population was a characteristic of the greatest crises in history, such as the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday in an address to the nation that the government would allocate 80 billion shekels (about $22.5 billion) to support the national economy hit by the pandemic.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has grown to 5,591, while the death toll has increased by 4 to 21 over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Israel has been resorting to strict measures in order to stop the disease from spreading, including a ban on movement, as well as on having guests and gathering in groups of more than 10 people.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Israel Job March Media From Government Billion Million Jobs Employment Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank discusses the implementation of t ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt establishes 100-bed quarantine center

20 minutes ago

Portugal Confirms 808 New Cases of COVID-19, Total ..

31 seconds ago

Cuban healthworker tests positive in Andorra: mini ..

34 seconds ago

Usman Dar signs up for 'Corona Relief Tiger Force' ..

36 seconds ago

Russian Ship Enters Spain's Canary Islands Amid Co ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.