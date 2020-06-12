Nearly 40% of Canadians in Doubt About Future of Their Employment - Poll

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Nearly 40 percent of Canadians are doubtful about a return to normal professional activity in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus pandemic, an Angus Reid poll revealed.

According to the findings released on Thursday, 29 percent of Canadians are doubtful that they will return to a pre-pandemic work schedule at their last place of employment, while nine percent believe their jobs are gone for good altogether.

"Troubling ... is the dramatic increase in the number who are doubtful that their own jobs will not return or are convinced those positions are gone for good. At the end of March, just 17 percent expressed these sentiments.

Today, that number has more than doubled to 38 percent," the report said.

Additionally, Angus Reid found that the country remains divided about the depth of the economic crisis, with 51 percent of Canadians saying the worst of the crisis has passed, while 49 percent believe that there are tougher times ahead.

Canada's unemployment rate reached a historic high of 13.7 percent in May as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to exact its toll on the country's economy, Statistics Canada said in its monthly jobs report, despite the economy adding 289,600 jobs.