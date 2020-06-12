UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 40% Of Canadians In Doubt About Future Of Their Employment - Poll

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:10 AM

Nearly 40% of Canadians in Doubt About Future of Their Employment - Poll

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Nearly 40 percent of Canadians are doubtful about a return to normal professional activity in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus pandemic, an Angus Reid poll revealed.

According to the findings released on Thursday, 29 percent of Canadians are doubtful that they will return to a pre-pandemic work schedule at their last place of employment, while nine percent believe their jobs are gone for good altogether.

"Troubling ... is the dramatic increase in the number who are doubtful that their own jobs will not return or are convinced those positions are gone for good. At the end of March, just 17 percent expressed these sentiments.

Today, that number has more than doubled to 38 percent," the report said.

Additionally, Angus Reid found that the country remains divided about the depth of the economic crisis, with 51 percent of Canadians saying the worst of the crisis has passed, while 49 percent believe that there are tougher times ahead.

Canada's unemployment rate reached a historic high of 13.7 percent in May as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to exact its toll on the country's economy, Statistics Canada said in its monthly jobs report, despite the economy adding 289,600 jobs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada March May Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of ..

4 hours ago

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

4 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council hold workshop f ..

4 hours ago

UAE trade in works of art hit AED10.6 bn in 2019

4 hours ago

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.