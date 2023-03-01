Nearly 40% of US Voters Would Blame Both Parties if US Defaults on Debt - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Thirty-seven percent of voters in the United States would blame both Democratic and Republican lawmakers if the US government defaults on the national debt, a new Morning Consult/Politico poll revealed on Wednesday.

Nearly a quarter or 24% of all voters would blame Republicans and 30% would blame Democrats for failing to resolve the issue concerning the national debt, the poll found.

Exactly half of the Republican voters said they would blame Democratic lawmakers for the looming default, while 38% of Democratic voters said they are ready to put the blame on Republicans, the poll also found.

Nearly one-third of respondents say they want Congress to raise the debt ceiling without spending cuts and 11% said they would support cuts to defense spending, the poll results showed.

The poll was conducted on February 24-26 among a representative sample of 2,009 registered voters, with an unweighted margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Earlier in February, the Bipartisan Policy Center think tank said that the United States could face an unprecedented default on its payments by early June without the raising of its debt ceiling by Congress, which is controlled by the Republican rivals of President Joe Biden's Democratic administration.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed Congress in January that the department had found a workaround to the debt default by delaying payment on non-critical obligations. The actions will buy the country time until Congress can pass legislation that will either raise the nation's $31.4 trillion borrowing authority or suspend the limit for a period of time.