UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 6 In 10 UK Citizens Back Making Weekly Raise To Universal Credit Permanent - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:38 PM

Nearly 6 in 10 UK Citizens Back Making Weekly Raise to Universal Credit Permanent - Poll

Nearly six in 10 UK citizens would support the idea of making the 20-pound ($27) weekly increase to Universal Credit payments, the country's unified employment and benefits support scheme, permanent despite the government's plans to reverse the decision this coming April, a fresh poll conducted by Ipsos Mori found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Nearly six in 10 UK citizens would support the idea of making the 20-pound ($27) weekly increase to Universal Credit payments, the country's unified employment and benefits support scheme, permanent despite the government's plans to reverse the decision this coming April, a fresh poll conducted by Ipsos Mori found.

"The data shows that a majority (59%) of the public support making the �20 increase in Universal Credit permanent beyond April 2021, with one in five (20%) opposing this," Ipsos Mori said in a press release on Friday.

The poll also found that just 39 percent of the UK population believes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has handled the COVID-19 pandemic well, a fall of 21 percentage points from May.

The pollster said that 71 percent of Conservative voters support the government's response, compared to just 15 percent of Labour voters.

Additionally, 86 percent of respondents are concerned about the long-term risks that COVID-19 presents to the health and wellbeing of the United Kingdom's population, according to the poll.

The poll, which surveyed 2,001 people, was conducted by telephone from November 13-24 and was commissioned for a study by the Health Foundation.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak first increased the state-paid benefit this past March to support workers who might have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, The Times newspaper reported that Sunak and Johnson had agreed in principle to extend the measure beyond this coming April.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom March April May November From Government Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

1 minute ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

16 minutes ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

28 minutes ago

Austria Plans to Impose 3rd Strict Lockdown Over C ..

3 minutes ago

China to greatly develop digital economy, increase ..

3 minutes ago

Profiteers fined of Rs 319,400 in Sahiwal

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.