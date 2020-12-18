Nearly 6 in 10 UK Citizens Back Making Weekly Raise to Universal Credit Permanent - Poll

Nearly six in 10 UK citizens would support the idea of making the 20-pound ($27) weekly increase to Universal Credit payments, the country's unified employment and benefits support scheme, permanent despite the government's plans to reverse the decision this coming April, a fresh poll conducted by Ipsos Mori found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Nearly six in 10 UK citizens would support the idea of making the 20-pound ($27) weekly increase to Universal Credit payments, the country's unified employment and benefits support scheme, permanent despite the government's plans to reverse the decision this coming April, a fresh poll conducted by Ipsos Mori found.

"The data shows that a majority (59%) of the public support making the �20 increase in Universal Credit permanent beyond April 2021, with one in five (20%) opposing this," Ipsos Mori said in a press release on Friday.

The poll also found that just 39 percent of the UK population believes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has handled the COVID-19 pandemic well, a fall of 21 percentage points from May.

The pollster said that 71 percent of Conservative voters support the government's response, compared to just 15 percent of Labour voters.

Additionally, 86 percent of respondents are concerned about the long-term risks that COVID-19 presents to the health and wellbeing of the United Kingdom's population, according to the poll.

The poll, which surveyed 2,001 people, was conducted by telephone from November 13-24 and was commissioned for a study by the Health Foundation.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak first increased the state-paid benefit this past March to support workers who might have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, The Times newspaper reported that Sunak and Johnson had agreed in principle to extend the measure beyond this coming April.