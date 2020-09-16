Nearly 70 Percent of Ukrainians Say Situation in Country Worsening - Poll

A total of 68 percent of Ukrainians believe that the country is "going in the wrong direction," a national opinion pollster, Rating, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) A total of 68 percent of Ukrainians believe that the country is "going in the wrong direction," a national opinion pollster, Rating, said on Wednesday.

Eighteen percent believe that things are "going in the right direction," and 14 percent found it difficult to answer, the pollster said.

According to the survey, 63 percent of Ukrainians said that the economic situation had worsened over the past six months, and only seven percent believed the opposite. Nearly half of the respondents felt the financial situation had deteriorated in their households.

In relation to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 60 percent of respondents said that they feared the economic consequences of the health crisis more than COVID-19. At the same time, 45 percent supported the government-imposed coronavirus restrictions, while 18 percent of respondents considered them to be too harsh.

The survey was conducted via face-to-face interviews from September 3-6 throughout the country, except for the breakaway Donbas region, and included 2,000 people. The margin of error does not exceed 2.2 percent.