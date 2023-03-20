UrduPoint.com

Nearly Half Of Canadians Feel 'Worse Off' Than A Year Ago, Worried About Living Cost -Poll

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Nearly Half of Canadians Feel 'Worse Off' Than a Year Ago, Worried About Living Cost -Poll

According to a poll from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute unveiled on Monday, 47% of Canadians expressed being "worse off" financially than they were a year before and are increasingly worried about living costs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) According to a poll from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute unveiled on Monday, 47% of Canadians expressed being "worse off" financially than they were a year before and are increasingly worried about living costs.

"New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds half (47%) of Canadians say they are worse off financially than they were at this time last year after a year of inflation not seen since the 1980s. As economists wonder if Canada is heading towards a recession, or worse, stagflation, far fewer - one-in-five (22%) - expect their fortunes to improve in the next 12 months," the institute said in its poll.

According to the poll, 69% of those who said they had experienced a worsening financial situation in the past twelve months placed the cost of living and inflation as the Primary concern for Canada.

This well exceeds those who believe the top concern of the country should be health care (39%), who according to the poll, while having seen a deterioration in their finances, remain better off than others.

Additionally, only 11% of Canadians consider the environment as being the country's top priority now, the poll added.

While one out of five Canadians affirmed experiencing a worsening financial condition, this reality does not affect everyone in the same way depending on their place of residency, the poll continued.

As such, in the Canadian Province of Saskatchewan, 55% of responders said they were in a worse situation than twelve months before, while 56% answered similarly in New Brunswick.

The new data comes as Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland is set to present the government budget for 2023, on March 28.

The poll was carried between March 6-13, in Canada, with a sample of 4889 adult members of the Angus Reid Forum, with a +/- 1% error margin.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Budget Same Brunswick March From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale ..

Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale in 2023

13 minutes ago
 Bank shares wobble after Credit Suisse buyout

Bank shares wobble after Credit Suisse buyout

15 minutes ago
 UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on clim ..

UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on climate

13 minutes ago
 Farmers Convention held to apprise farmers about c ..

Farmers Convention held to apprise farmers about cotton production

13 minutes ago
 Anti-Corruption dept issues notice to PTI leaders

Anti-Corruption dept issues notice to PTI leaders

13 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.