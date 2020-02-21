UrduPoint.com
Nearly Half Of Likely US Voters Credit Trump For Booming Economy - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Almost half of US voters agree the economy has improved since President Donald Trump was elected, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed.

"The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 49% of Likely US Voters agree the economy has gotten better since Trump was elected president in November 2016," a press release summarizing the poll said on Thursday.

Despite numerous economic indicators to the contrary, 24 percent say the economy has gotten worse, while 26 percent feel it has remained about the same, the release said.

On Monday, Obama claimed that the Recovery Act that he signed eleven years ago was responsible for the longest streak of job creation in American history.

