UrduPoint.com

Nearly Half Of US Households Feel Inflation Bite, Report Hardship From Price Hikes - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:52 PM

Nearly Half of US Households Feel Inflation Bite, Report Hardship From Price Hikes - Poll

Sticker shock from inflationary price increases is hitting US shoppers at the onset of the holiday shopping season, with 45% of American households reporting financial hardship, a Gallup poll said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Sticker shock from inflationary price increases is hitting US shoppers at the onset of the holiday shopping season, with 45% of American households reporting financial hardship, a Gallup poll said on Thursday.

"45% of Americans report financial hardship triggered by increased prices; 10% describe the hardship as threatening their current standard of living (and) Seven in 10 lower-income Americans experiencing hardship," a press release summarizing the poll said.

The impact is especially severe for lower-income households, with 71% of those making less than $40,000 a year saying that recent price increases have caused their family financial hardship, the release said.

For middle-income households 47% report financial hardship, along with 29% of upper-income households, the release added.

The Biden administration has described inflation as "transitory," at least until earlier this week when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged officials to stop using the word because rising prices are likely to persist.

In October, consumer prices were more than 6% higher than in October 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Powell Gallup Price October 2020 Family From

Recent Stories

Arab League congratulates UAE on Golden Jubilee

Arab League congratulates UAE on Golden Jubilee

9 minutes ago
 Two siblings injured on road

Two siblings injured on road

16 minutes ago
 Cyprus Introduces Mandatory COVID-19 Tests for Pas ..

Cyprus Introduces Mandatory COVID-19 Tests for Passengers on Arrival

16 minutes ago
 Estonia Hosts Annual NATO Cyber Defense Exercise - ..

Estonia Hosts Annual NATO Cyber Defense Exercise - Defense Ministry

16 minutes ago
 Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus: AFP

Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus: AFP

17 minutes ago
 Twitter shuts propaganda accounts in six countries ..

Twitter shuts propaganda accounts in six countries

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.