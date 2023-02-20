Necessary to ensure proper off-season management of cotton

Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan has said that cotton crop is very important for the country's economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan has said that cotton crop is very important for the country's economy.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting of off-season management of cotton at Agriculture House, on Monday.

He said that the ongoing off-season management campaign should be intensified to get better yield of cotton besides proper management of harmful pests especially Pink Bollworm of upcoming cotton crop.

Agriculture (Extension) Director General Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali while briefing the Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) said that Agricultural Extension workers are implementing the off-season management of cotton as per their target.

Farmers were told during the awareness campaign to wash the stored cotton seeds in stores/warehouses with ammonium phosphide to get rid of winter sleeping pink bollworms present in the seeds.

Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab stressed on further mobilization of field staff so that off-season management of cotton through mass contact could be further expedited.

Later, the Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force emphasized on track and traceability for supply of fertilizers to the farmers at a fixed price and directed to take action against those involved in black marketing and overcharging.