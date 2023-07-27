Open Menu

Necessary To Switch To Financial Settlements In National Currencies With Africa - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Necessary to Switch to Financial Settlements in National Currencies With Africa - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that it is necessary to switch to financial settlements in national currencies with African countries, including in rubles.

"To further expand the entire range of trade and economic ties, it is important to switch to national currencies with more enthusiasm, including the ruble, in financial settlements on trade transactions," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.

