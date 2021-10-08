Need for financial literacy stressed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Speakers at pakistan stock exchange's (PSX) ceremony on the eve of World Investor Week-2021, here on Friday, stressed on promotion of financial literacy along with basic education in the country.

The event was organized in collaboration with World Federation of Exchanges. A Gong ceremony was held at psx to mark this international event being celebrated simultaneously at 78 stock exchanges of the world. Prominent in the participants were President Hamdard University Ms. Saadia Rashid and Chief Executive Officer of The Citizen Foundation, Asad Ayub. Brokers and students of different institutions also attended.

PSX Managing Director Farrukh H. Khan said to make investment was right of every citizen, and there was dire need for educating and inducing them for investment, instead of being restricted to trading. PSX was working with Federal Ministry of Education and various other educational institutions for promoting financial literacy down to school level. It was pursuing for inclusion basic financial education in school syllabus.

" Since last year, we have held 250 webinars on financial literacy," he said adding that PSX had planned to start on-line classes.

He said the youth could be more successful investors as they had better information.

He stressed on developing brokerage industry for the growth of capital market in the country.

Farrukh said PSX was also focused on education for corporate sector including established businesses. It had bifurcated its financial education/literacy plan into two categories : (1) investors and individuals (2) Corporate Sector.

He said PSX management felt proud that the exchange was an affiliated member of World Federation of Exchanges.

He highlighted the various policy and systematic initiatives taken by PSX over last couple of years, which had turned the exchange very attractive for local and foreign investors. He expressed satisfaction over the pace of listing of companies on PSX.

CEO of The Citizen Foundation Asad Ayub highlighted his foundation's activities for promoting quality education through 1700 schools in the country, in addition to basic education to 20,000 women every year which included financial literacy.

He assured that TCF would support PSX's efforts to reach out every citizen for financial literacy.

" However, first we should talk of simple literacy," he remarked.

He regretted that not only majority of the institutions but the nation as a whole was least bothered about quality education.