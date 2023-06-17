UrduPoint.com

Need Of Agriculture Sector Uplift Urged For Attaining Growth

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Need of agriculture sector uplift urged for attaining growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Saturday said that agricultural sector can play a very key role in increasing exports, reducing imports and achieving sustainable economic growth in the country.

He expressed these views, while talking to the members of the Agro Committee of the Chamber, which met him under the chairmanship of the Convenor Committee Chaudhry Sohail, said a press release.

In the last one year, the trade deficit has reduced from $17 billion to $3 billion because of  measures taken by the government, he said adding that in order to completely eliminate the deficit, attention should be paid to increase the export of fruits, vegetables and other agricultural commodities.

He said that the promotion of research is necessary to increase the efficiency of the agricultural sector and urged the government to mobilize embassies to promote Pakistani products to new markets of the world.

Being an agrarian economy, agriculture is the lifeline for Pakistani economy, he said adding that Pakistan achieved a record production of 27.5 million tons of wheat this year despite the devastating floods.

Similarly, Pakistan ranks fifth with 88.7 million tonnes of sugarcane output, 10th with 9.3 million tonnes of rice, 20th with 10 million tonnes of maize, 5th with 2.3 million tonnes of mango and sixth with 2.1 million tonnes of onion production, he remarked.

Pakistan should take steps to take its agricultural products to traditional as well as non-traditional markets, focusing on Central Asian countries, he added.

For the agriculture sector, the results of the Prime Minister Kisan package given by the government have been seen this year in the form of record production of wheat, he said and urged the government to not only extend this package but also increase the incentives.

He said that like other industries of the country, the fruit and vegetable industry is facing problems due to high production cost.

Fruit orchards in Pakistan have become very old, which has affected the production and on the other hand, due to the decline in quality, there are problems in exports, he added.

He urged the government for allocating funds for cold storage development, besides provifing electricity on affordable prices for the cold storage industry.

Speaking on this occasion, Convener Agro Committee Chaudhry Sohail said that we want to take steps to increase the export of fruits and vegetables from this region through the platform of Islamabad Chamber.

He urged the government for ensuring the exhibitions of the agricultural sector at the local and international level.

He said that this sector is facing severe shortage of cold storage, cold storage and warehouses and urged the need to built such facilities at all airports for the storage of Pakistani agricultural commodities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Shortage Prime Minister World Electricity Exports Agriculture Mango Chamber Market Commerce All From Government Wheat Industry Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in B ..

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in Bollywood

16 minutes ago
 Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

27 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former ..

UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former Prime Ministerâ€™s passing

28 minutes ago
 Iran, US, Netherlands, Great Britain make men&#039 ..

Iran, US, Netherlands, Great Britain make men&#039;s semi-finals at IWBF Wheelch ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Hana bint Abdullah

28 minutes ago
 â€˜Not damaging fellow party members, but committe ..

â€˜Not damaging fellow party members, but committed to speak truth,â€™ Miftah re ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.