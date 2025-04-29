Need Stressed For Adopting Approach To Build Self-sufficiency In Edible Oil
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday said that reliance on imported edible oil is a major drain on foreign exchange reserves and stressed the need to adopt a strategic and coordinated approach to build self-sufficiency in this vital sector.
Addressing a high-level consultative meeting to deliberate on the Strategic Development Plan for Import Substitution of Edible Oil, the minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering innovation, strengthening public-private partnerships and engaging farmers directly in the transition toward food security and economic stability.
The meeting focused on formulating a comprehensive strategy to reduce Pakistan’s reliance on imported edible oil.
Key areas of discussion included the promotion of local oilseed production, enhancement of processing capacity, and implementation of sustainable agricultural practices.
The consultative session featured presentations by agricultural experts, industry leaders, and policy analysts.
Discussions addressed challenges and prospects related to the cultivation of sunflower, canola, and other vital oilseed crops.
Participants proposed policy reforms, research investments, and farmer support initiatives as critical elements of the strategy. A follow-up session will be held to finalize the strategic roadmap based on the inputs gathered during today’s meeting
