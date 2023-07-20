Need stressed for collaborative efforts to address food security challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Rice Research and Development board Punjab Shahzad Ali Malik Thursday urged the need for regional cooperation and partnerships between governments, and international organizations to address the complex challenges of food insecurity, besides working towards a more food-secure South Asia.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers led by Muhammad Shehroz Asif Arain, he cautioned impending hovering food insecurity is an alarming issue in South Asia, affecting millions of people in the region, said a press release.

South Asia, which includes countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, is home to a large population and faces various challenges related to food production, distribution, and access.

He said the region's population is rapidly growing, putting immense pressure on agricultural resources, adding that limited arable land, coupled with the rising demand for food, makes it challenging to produce enough food to meet the needs of the population.

He said South Asia is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including erratic weather patterns, floods, droughts, and extreme temperatures and these environmental changes pose a significant threat to agricultural productivity, leading to crop failures and reduced food production.

Water scarcity is a severe concern in South Asia as the region heavily depends on monsoon rains for agricultural irrigation, but uneven rainfall patterns and inadequate water management systems contribute to water scarcity, he said adding that insufficient access to clean water affects crop yields and contributes to food insecurity.

Ali Malik said efforts needed to address food insecurity in South Asia involve a combination of strategies, including increasing agricultural productivity, promoting sustainable farming practices, improving water management, enhancing infrastructure, strengthening social safety nets and investing in education and research.