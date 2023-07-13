Open Menu

Need Stressed For Further Strengthening Pak-Iran Trade, Diplomatic Ties

Published July 13, 2023

Need stressed for further strengthening Pak-Iran trade, diplomatic ties

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam here on Thursday stressed the need to further strengthen bilateral trade and diplomatic relations, which would be mutually beneficial for the people of both countries and also promote and develop their respective economies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam here on Thursday stressed the need to further strengthen bilateral trade and diplomatic relations, which would be mutually beneficial for the people of both countries and also promote and develop their respective economies.

The envoy met a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), which was headed by its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and discussed issues related to the improvement of trade relations between the two countries, barter trade and energy projects.

Speaking on this occasion, the Iranian Ambassador said that the new changes taking place in the region were a great opportunity for Pakistan and Iran, adding that with the improvement in Iran-Saudi relations, a new era of peace, development and prosperity was beginning.

Pakistan and Iran need to take advantage of these opportunities together, he said adding that trade between Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Russia in local currencies will benefit all regional countries. He said that the current trade volume between Iran and Pakistan can be increased through the exchange of rice, meat, sports goods, surgical instruments, fruits, dry fruits, agricultural implements, energy and other commodities.

He said that direct flights should be started between Islamabad and Tehran so that the large population of the two countries consisting of more than 300 million can benefit from the opportunities in each other countries. There is a need to improve the road and rail system between both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan and Iran have not only shared the border, but both countries are connected by mutual historical and cultural ties.

Both countries have actively supported each other in every difficult time, he said adding that the warmth of existing relations needed to be use to promote trade and business.

The development and prosperity of Pakistan and Iran were interlinked, he said adding that direct air connectivity, rail and road systems must be improved and strengthened on a priority basis to promote trade and investment relations between the two countries.

He also urged the need for forming a joint plan of action, besides the exchange of trade delegations of the two countries on a regular basis to enhance business-to-business interaction.

