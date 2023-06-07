Need stressed for promoting organic agriculture

UrduPoint.com

Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali on Wednesday stressed the need for promoting organic agricultural practices to ensure the provision of safe and nutritious food for all

Addressing a ceremony held to inaugurate first 'Green Shop' on World Food Safety Day at Rakhni, Barkhan Balochistan, he emphasized the economic potential of organic cotton, its ability to generate foreign exchange earnings and contribute to the overall growth of the country.

He said that the initiative to open Green Shop aims to facilitate the accessibility of bio-inputs for organic farmers at the local market level, promoting sustainable and environment-friendly agricultural practices.

He also acknowledged the growing demand for organic products among health-conscious and environmentally-aware consumers.

He emphasized the significance of intercropping organic pulses with cotton, presenting a promising opportunity for farmers to expand their organic farming operations and tap into the rising market.

Speaking on the occasion National Project Director Pulses, PARC Dr Muhammad Mansoor said that the importance of organic cultivation of pulse crops lies in its capacity to augment the resilience of agricultural systems by fostering soil quality, biodiversity, and ecosystem services.

Pakistan has made significant strides in cultivating organic pulse, particularly in Balochistan province.

Recognizing the importance of reducing reliance on synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, WWF-Pakistan, CABI, and Agricultural Extension Balochistan have agreed to strengthen their collaboration to promote intercropping of organic cotton and pulses.

This innovative approach not only enhances soil health and yields but also mitigates the risk of pests and diseases.

By concurrently cultivating multiple crops on a given plot of land, farmers can optimize resource utilization and minimize inputs, leading to improved productivity and sustainability.

