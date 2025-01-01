Open Menu

Need Stressed To Bring Women In Business Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Vice Chancellor Government Sadique College Women University Bahawalpur Prof Dr Shazia Anjum

emphasized the need to make joint efforts to bring women in business sector.

She said this while holding a meeting with the office-bearers of Women Chamber of Commerce Bahawalpur.

The meeting was also attended by President, Women Chamber of Commerce Bahawalpur, Ms Rabia Osman, Senior Vice President, Ms Ayesha Ali, former senior vice president, Ms Irum Tahir and member executive committee, Ms Fatima Waheed.

VC, Government Sadique College Women University Bahawalpur appreciated the Women Chamber of Commerce Bahawalpur over organizing an exhibition to encourage women to display their business items at the stalls.

“It is need of the hour to encourage women by organizing exhibitions in order to bring them into business field,” she opined.

More Stories From Business