Need to increase cotton cultivation area: Agriculture Secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Cotton plays a key role in strengthening the country's economy as the share of cotton and its products in the country's exports is more than 51 percent.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said this while presiding over the meeting organized to formulate a strategy for cotton cultivation at Agriculture House on Thursday.

He said that the country's economy could be strengthened by increasing cotton cultivation on maximum area.

All means should be used to achieve the given target of early cotton cultivation by April 15, he said and added that cotton growers should be informed that the chances of insect attack on early cultivated cotton were less and proved to be more profitable.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that committees were being established at the provincial, divisional and district levels to achieve the target of cotton cultivation and production during this year.

He clarified that the performance of the officers and staff of the agriculture department in the cotton growing divisions would be directly related to the achievement of the cotton target.

He further said that the divisional and district administrations would provide support and cooperation to the agriculture department for cotton cultivation.

Cotton review meetings would be held on weekly basis and the meetings should preferably be held in the divisional headquarters in the cotton areas, he added.

The Punjab Agriculture Secretary further said that the additional duties of the field staff of the Agriculture (Extension) department would be eliminated to achieve the target of cotton cultivation and harvesting.

In the meeting, Punjab Agriculture Additional Secretary Mian Abdul Qadir Shah, Agriculture (Extension) DG Dr Ishtiaq Hasan, consultant Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, Punjab Agricultural Information Director Naveed Asmat Kahloon and Farooq Javed and other officers participated.