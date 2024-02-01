Need urged for digital integration of agriculture data to explore regional potential

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM
The agriculture experts and researchers on Thursday called for innovative indigenous solutions and digital integration of agriculture data, which played a pivotal role in unlocking the potential of regional agriculture trade and supporting progress towards food security
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The agriculture experts and researchers on Thursday called for innovative indigenous solutions and digital integration of agriculture data, which played a pivotal role in unlocking the potential of regional agriculture trade and supporting progress towards food security.
The report titled, “Potential of Innovation for Food Security and Regional Trade in Agriculture", was launched by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), said a press release.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vaqar Ahmed, SDPI Joint Executive Director said that recurrent climate events, pandemic and supply chain disruptions had caused food price inflation shocks and exacerbated food insecurity in Pakistan and across the region.
Considering these novel challenges, agricultural productivity and regional food security can be leveraged by technological innovations and strengthening regional agricultural trade. He highlighted that the 2022 floods have severely undermined the ability of 73% of households in flood-affected areas to afford basic nutrition stalling the progress towards SDG2.
Dr Haroon Sarwar, Economic consultant, Ministry of National Food Security & Research, lauded SDPI’s initiative to provide a platform for startups working in food security in the form of a Hackathon in 2023.
The participation of startups from Balochistan and even Afghanistan was a promising sign for food security.
He emphasised that the current problem confronting agriculture in Pakistan and the region is the poor access of small-holding farmers to finances. He said that bridging the gap between small farmers and financial institutions can help scale up their profitability and ultimately reduce food insecurity in the country.
Highlighting the regional trade potential, he said, there is a natural appetite for agriculture trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan with both countries having much to offer to each other. However, the trade potential is obstructed by political and strategic barriers.
He said that SDPI and Ministry of Food Security and Research can present a compelling case for enhancing collaboration in research and data sharing in agriculture for both countries and a dashboard can help identify areas for trade collaboration.
Dr Samreen Babar, Associate Professor, Bahria University, said that the Hackathon organized by SDPI provided a platform to students and startups to pitch their innovative ideas and bridged them to mentors for guidance. She said that bridging the gap between academia, startups, mentors and partners can help bring innovative indigenous solutions.
