Open Menu

Need Urged For Digital Integration Of Agriculture Data To Explore Regional Potential

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Need urged for digital integration of agriculture data to explore regional potential

The agriculture experts and researchers on Thursday called for innovative indigenous solutions and digital integration of agriculture data, which played a pivotal role in unlocking the potential of regional agriculture trade and supporting progress towards food security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The agriculture experts and researchers on Thursday called for innovative indigenous solutions and digital integration of agriculture data, which played a pivotal role in unlocking the potential of regional agriculture trade and supporting progress towards food security.

The report titled, “Potential of Innovation for Food Security and Regional Trade in Agriculture", was launched by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vaqar Ahmed, SDPI Joint Executive Director said that recurrent climate events, pandemic and supply chain disruptions had caused food price inflation shocks and exacerbated food insecurity in Pakistan and across the region.

Considering these novel challenges, agricultural productivity and regional food security can be leveraged by technological innovations and strengthening regional agricultural trade. He highlighted that the 2022 floods have severely undermined the ability of 73% of households in flood-affected areas to afford basic nutrition stalling the progress towards SDG2.

Dr Haroon Sarwar, Economic consultant, Ministry of National Food Security & Research, lauded SDPI’s initiative to provide a platform for startups working in food security in the form of a Hackathon in 2023.

The participation of startups from Balochistan and even Afghanistan was a promising sign for food security.

He emphasised that the current problem confronting agriculture in Pakistan and the region is the poor access of small-holding farmers to finances. He said that bridging the gap between small farmers and financial institutions can help scale up their profitability and ultimately reduce food insecurity in the country.

Highlighting the regional trade potential, he said, there is a natural appetite for agriculture trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan with both countries having much to offer to each other. However, the trade potential is obstructed by political and strategic barriers.

He said that SDPI and Ministry of Food Security and Research can present a compelling case for enhancing collaboration in research and data sharing in agriculture for both countries and a dashboard can help identify areas for trade collaboration.

Dr Samreen Babar, Associate Professor, Bahria University, said that the Hackathon organized by SDPI provided a platform to students and startups to pitch their innovative ideas and bridged them to mentors for guidance. She said that bridging the gap between academia, startups, mentors and partners can help bring innovative indigenous solutions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Poor Canada Agriculture Progress Price From

Recent Stories

MFA thesis display inaugurated

MFA thesis display inaugurated

1 minute ago
 President HCCI commends PFC role for helping publi ..

President HCCI commends PFC role for helping public, business community

1 minute ago
 531 POs, 461 CAs among 2441 criminals arrested dur ..

531 POs, 461 CAs among 2441 criminals arrested during January

1 minute ago
 2-day exhibition of UHE students' works begins

2-day exhibition of UHE students' works begins

1 minute ago
 Orientation session on Code of Conduct of general ..

Orientation session on Code of Conduct of general election held

1 minute ago
 DC Lower Kohistan chairs coordination committee me ..

DC Lower Kohistan chairs coordination committee meeting to review election prepa ..

5 minutes ago
Provision of necessary facilities to public basic ..

Provision of necessary facilities to public basic responsibility of govt agencie ..

5 minutes ago
 Eminent music director M Ashraf remembered

Eminent music director M Ashraf remembered

5 minutes ago
 PU Institute signs MoU to promote safe, legal migr ..

PU Institute signs MoU to promote safe, legal migration

6 minutes ago
 President for expanding trade, cultural ties with ..

President for expanding trade, cultural ties with Russia, Italy, Mongolia

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed for free, fair elections in country ..

Govt committed for free, fair elections in country: Gohar

15 minutes ago
 Five key facts about cancer

Five key facts about cancer

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business