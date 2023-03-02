Need urged for exploiting indigenous resources to overcome economic challenges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman and Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House Meher Kashif Younis Thursday urged the need for exploiting fully exploiting indigenous natural resources and deposits, besides focusing on strengthening agriculture sector on modern scientific lines to overcome economic challenges.

Speaking at a seminar on " Affects of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Global Economy especially Pakistan" held under the aegis of Gold Ring Economic Forum, he said both Russia and Ukraine are prime suppliers of wheat, corn, barley and cooking-oil to the world, especially to Africa and middle East.

He stressed the need for using hi-tech hybrid seeds for getting bumper crops to offset the threat of hovering impending food insecurity to meet the ever increasing food staple needs of alarmingly growing population explosion, said a press release.

He said political stability is pre-requisite to sustainable economic growth and promotion of decent norms of democracy, rule of law and supremacy of constitution is panacea of evils.He said political stability will promise direct and indirect investment in the country besides encouraging foreign and local investors.

Meher Kashif Younis said un-tapped tourism sector must also be explored by inviting foreign and local tourists as the world's best scenic tourism spots are located in Pakistan.

He said one year Russian-Ukraine conflict disrupted the global supply chains of food,oil, gas and caused horrendous inflation worldwide especially hitting the under developing countries including Pakistan.