Open Menu

Need Urged For Exploiting Pakistan Trade Potential With Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Need urged for exploiting Pakistan trade potential with Europe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday stressed the urgent need for  fully exploiting Pakistan trade potential with Europe

In press release, he said that the European region was rich in opportunities that could contribute substantially to our economic growth and prosperity.

He said Europe stands as one of the world's largest and most influential trading blocs.

The European Union, in particular, offered a vast market with diverse consumer needs and preferences, the chairman added.

He said  in recent years, there had been a growing emphasis on enhancing trade relations between Pakistan and European countries which presented us with a golden opportunity to strengthen our economic ties and foster mutual benefits.

He said Pakistan possessed a myriad of products, including textiles, leather goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural produce, which were in high demand globally.

"By focusing on quality, innovation, and meeting international standards, we can tap into the European market effectively," he added.

Moreover, with the Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+), Pakistan enjoyed preferential access to European markets, providing us with a competitive edge, he observed.

He said to fully exploit this potential, it was imperative for the government and private sector to collaborate closely.

Investments in infrastructure, technology, and skill development are crucial to enhance the quality and competitiveness of our exports.

Simultaneously, promoting awareness among local businesses about European market trends, regulations, and consumer behavior would enable us to tailor our products accordingly, he maintained.

Shahzad Ali said strengthening ties with chambers of commerce, trade associations, and business councils in Europe would facilitate networking and collaboration opportunities for Pakistani entrepreneurs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Europe European Union Sunday Gold Market Textile Government

Recent Stories

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

2 hours ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

5 hours ago
ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

13 hours ago
 JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; c ..

JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; calls for immediate end

14 hours ago
 Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final wit ..

Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final with Hurkacz

14 hours ago
 India PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

India PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

14 hours ago
 Africa hears pledges but little action at IMF-Worl ..

Africa hears pledges but little action at IMF-World Bank talks

14 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann crowned ..

Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann crowned champion in Cars category, Aa ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business