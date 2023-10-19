Need urged for implementing fiscal, structural reforms to achieve sustainable growth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Rice Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik Thursday urged the need for

implementing sustained macro-fiscal and structural reforms, improving competitiveness, productivity and diversifying its agricultural exports to achieve sustainable economic growth and development.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers, he said Pakistan had huge potential to increase its exports of rice, sugarcane, and cotton products by diversifying its markets, enhancing its quality standards, branding its products, and complying with international trade regulations and requirements.

For example, Pakistan can tap into the lucrative markets of China, Turkey, Qatar, Kenya, Afghanistan, UAE, and Saudi Arabia for its rice exports by offering different varieties meeting their quality specifications and ensuring timely delivery, said a press release issued here.

He said similarly, that Pakistan could increase its exports of sugar by improving its milling efficiency, reducing its cost of production, and exploring new markets in Africa and Asia.

Moreover, Pakistan can also boost its exports of cotton products by upgrading its textile industry, improving its compliance with environmental and social standards, and taking advantage of preferential trade agreements with various countries.

The local agriculture sector was characterized by low mechanization, outdated technology, and weak extension services, he said, adding that only about 50% of farmers used tractors, while less than 10% use other farm machinery such as harvesters, planters, and sprayers.

Moreover, due to a lack of access to credit, information, and markets, many farmers are unable to adopt new technologies and practices that can enhance their productivity and income, he said adding that Pakistan lose about $12 billion annually due to poor water management while we are one of the most water-stressed countries in the world, with per capita water availability of less than 1,000 cubic meters.