Need urged for promoting entrepreneurship in youth

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja Thursday urged the need for encouraging youth for entrepreneurship in order to absorb huge bulge of young population in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja Thursday urged the need for encouraging youth for entrepreneurship in order to absorb huge bulge of young population in the country.

Addressing the Annual Convocation of College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM), she said that out of the total local population,�about 150 million was comprised on young people, which were increasing jobs demand and increasing unemployment ratio.

She said that increasing unemployment ratio could be tackled through imparting skill training in tourism, hospitality and traveling industries.

The demand for skilled workers in these sectors was increasing from Europe and other countries, adding that demand would also enhanced as local hotel industry was flourishing and many new hotels and resorts were established in the country.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja called upon the graduating students in different�programs for developing the habits of dedication, honesty and following discipline to promote a soft image of the country.

She also called for playing their due role in the economic development and social prosperity of the country and the economic empowerment of their respective families.

Speaking on the occasion, Saqib Rafiq President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Pakistan was blessed with talented young population and local tourism and hospitality industry have the scope to absorb this national dividend.

He said that women could open their own small hotels in their homes and provide materials for home delivery and earn a reasonable amount.

He called upon the students for setting up their small business first and provides employment opportunities for others.

He assured them that his institution would extend all possible support and facilitate them in different internship activities.

Addressing the event,�the Chief Executive Officer of COTHM said that about 4,500 students passed out during last five years and employed in different reputed chains.

He said that students graduated in hospitality, culinary and tourism, adding that they were trained for airlines, food and nutrition sciences and asked them to work hard and promote soft image of Pakistan abroad.

The ambassadors of Indonesia and Thailand�also spoke on the occasion and lauded the role of college in promoting skill training in Pakistan.

During the convocation 300 students were awarded degrees.