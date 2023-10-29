Need urged to support research,development of seed technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Chairman of Pakistan Hightech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA), Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday urged to continue supporting research and development in seed technology, enabling farmers nationwide to harness the full potential of these remarkable innovations.

He said hybrid seeds have made remarkable contributions in boosting agricultural production worldwide including Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers, he said in recent years, the agricultural sector has witnessed a transformative revolution in Pakistan due to the innovative advancements in seed technology, particularly the development and utilization of hybrid seeds.

He said its significance in enhancing agricultural productivity cannot be overstated. He said Guard hybrid rice seed, engineered through meticulous research and cutting-edge techniques, has proven to be a game-changer for farmers in Pakistan.

Their unique genetic composition, combining desirable traits from different varieties, empowers farmers to cultivate crops that are more resilient, disease-resistant, and high-yielding, he remarked.

This resilience not only ensures a stable food supply but also minimizes the environmental impact of farming practices, he added.

He said one of the most commendable aspects of these seeds is their adaptability to diverse agro-climatic conditions.

Farmers now grow a variety of crops in regions where traditional seeds struggle to thrive. This adaptability fosters agricultural diversification, which is crucial for food security, he added.

Moreover, the increased yield and quality of crops resulting from these seeds provide a sustainable solution to the growing demand for food in our ever-expanding population.

Shahzad said by enhancing crop yields and reducing the susceptibility to pests and diseases, these seeds contribute significantly to the income of farmers. This, in turn, strengthens rural economies and uplifts the living standards of farming communities, he added.

Furthermore, the increased agricultural output facilitates the growth of related industries, including food processing and distribution, thereby creating employment opportunities and stimulating economic development, he added.