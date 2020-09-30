Neelofar Khan elected President IWCCI

Well-known woman entrepreneur, Neelofar Khan has been elected as President of the Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Well-known woman entrepreneur, Neelofar Khan has been elected as President of the Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI).

During the 11th Annual General Meeting of the chamber, Rozina Lahooti was elected as Senior Vice President while Shumaila Naz was elected as Vice President, according to press statement issued here.

� The general meeting was attended by a large number of businesswomen, former office-bearers and the newly-elected executive committee.

� Parliamentary Secretary for�Commerce, Industries and Production, Ms Aliya Hamza, Senator Seemi Ezdi and MNA Dr�Nausheen�Hamid also participated in the event and took oath from the newly-elected office-bearers.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Aliya Hamza, Seemi Ezdi and Dr�Nausheen�Hamid, Samina Fazil, Farida Rashid and others said that entrepreneurship was one of the best ways to empower women and the government is trying its best to provide maximum support to businesswoman.

They said that Pakistan can only become a developed nation when women were encouraged to take part in economic activities and their skills properly utilized for the greater cause of national development.

� The speakers lauded the women empowerment initiatives by the government and stressed that more should be done for social and economic development of women which will benefit the entire population of the country.

� The women leaders said that they would try to increase economic opportunities for women through different capacity building initiatives, while safeguarding their rights and uplifting their status in the society.

� Founder president IWCCI Samina Fazil paid tributes to the outgoing office-bearers of IWCCI and lauded their services and asked the newly-elected officials to try best to serve the women.

She said that gender equality was the key to progress as the majority of our population comprises of women but they are discouraged in some places.

� The newly-elected office-bearers said that government departments and private sector institutions could play a positive role in strengthening women's economic capacities which can guarantee accelerated social and economic growth of Pakistan.