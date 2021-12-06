Neelofar Shahzad appointed as Chief (FBR)

UrduPoint.com

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday appointed Neelofar Shahzad, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Chief, FBR, HQ, Islamabad

According to the FBR notification issued here, she relinquished the charge of the post of Secretary (BS-19) FBR, HQ, Islamabad and assumed the charge of the post.

According to the FBR notification issued here, she relinquished the charge of the post of Secretary (BS-19) FBR, HQ, Islamabad and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Muhammad Asghar, a BS-20 officer of PCS on his promotion to (BS 21) has assumed the charge of the post Director (BS-21), Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, FBR, Rawalpindi.

Abdul Qadir Memon, a PCS/BS-20 officer on his promotion to (BS-21) has assumed the charged of the post Chief Collector of Customs (BS-21) Enforcement (South), Custom House, Karachi.

