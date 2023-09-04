Open Menu

Negotiations With IMF Stall Over Pakistan's Electricity Bill Relief Plan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2023 | 07:12 PM

The sources say that the IMF, however, rejects this proposal, citing a significantly higher estimated impact of over 15 billion rupees.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2023) In a recent development, negotiations between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding a relief plan for electricity bills on Monday hit a roadblock, as reported by sources within the Ministry of Finance.

The initial plan proposed relief of slightly less than 6 billion Rupees for electricity consumers. However, the IMF has rejected this proposal, citing a significantly higher estimated impact of over 15 billion rupees.

According to the sources, the IMF requested the Ministry of Finance to bridge the fiscal gap amounting to 15 billion Rupees. This request has prompted the Ministry to revise its plan, causing a delay in reaching an agreement.

Subsequently, both IMF officials and representatives from the Ministry of Finance would engage in further discussions once the revised plan is presented.

Furthermore, it that to facilitate relief on electricity bills, the IMF was assured that this commitment would not be excluded from the national budget. A specific request was also made to the IMF to facilitate the collection of these bills within a four-month timeframe.

The sources from the Ministry of Finance also indicated that a plan for collecting electricity bills in installments will be revisited in discussions with the IMF.

