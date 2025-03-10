Open Menu

Nepal's External Economic Indicators Keep Strong

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 10:47 PM

Nepal's external economic indicators keep strong

Nepal's external economic indicators have remained strong amid the continuing increase in remittance inflow and foreign exchange reserves, the central bank said on Monday

KATHMANDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Nepal's external economic indicators have remained strong amid the continuing increase in remittance inflow and foreign exchange reserves, the central bank said on Monday.

The remittances into Nepal grew by 5.3 percent to 6.65 billion U.S.

dollars in the first seven months of the current 2024-25 fiscal year over the same period of the previous fiscal year, the Nepal Rastra Bank said in a report.

Similarly, the forex reserves surged by 11.7 percent to 17.05 billion dollars during the period.

"The foreign exchange reserves are sufficient to cover the prospective merchandise imports for 17.2 months, and merchandise and services imports for 14.4 months," noted the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Belarus’ foreign trade over $7bn in January 2025

Belarus’ foreign trade over $7bn in January 2025

3 minutes ago
 Nepal's external economic indicators keep strong

Nepal's external economic indicators keep strong

3 minutes ago
 Mirpur-AJK Div Teaching Hospital begins tree plant ..

Mirpur-AJK Div Teaching Hospital begins tree plantation drive

32 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General meets EU Ambassador to Saudi ..

OIC Secretary-General meets EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

36 minutes ago
 23 shopkeeper fined for overcharging

23 shopkeeper fined for overcharging

32 minutes ago
 Work on Signal Free Mall Road project accelerated

Work on Signal Free Mall Road project accelerated

32 minutes ago
Indonesia, Vietnam to enhance ties to comprehensiv ..

Indonesia, Vietnam to enhance ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

35 minutes ago
 Renowned punjabi poet Yusuf Nayyar passes away

Renowned punjabi poet Yusuf Nayyar passes away

35 minutes ago
 Guatemala Volcano de Fuego intensifies, forcing ma ..

Guatemala Volcano de Fuego intensifies, forcing mass evacuations

35 minutes ago
 SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms

SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms

42 minutes ago
 PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on ..

PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on forensic evidence

42 minutes ago
 IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital

IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business