KATHMANDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Nepal's external economic indicators have remained strong amid the continuing increase in remittance inflow and foreign exchange reserves, the central bank said on Monday.

The remittances into Nepal grew by 5.3 percent to 6.65 billion U.S.

dollars in the first seven months of the current 2024-25 fiscal year over the same period of the previous fiscal year, the Nepal Rastra Bank said in a report.

Similarly, the forex reserves surged by 11.7 percent to 17.05 billion dollars during the period.

"The foreign exchange reserves are sufficient to cover the prospective merchandise imports for 17.2 months, and merchandise and services imports for 14.4 months," noted the report.