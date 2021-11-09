UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Allows Increase In Power Tariff By Rs2.52

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 04:15 PM

NEPRA allows increase in power tariff by Rs2.52

The regulatory authority has given approval on account of fuel cost adjustment for September 2021.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2021) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) allowed increase in power tariff by Rs2.52 on Tuesday.

The Power distribution companies would charge the tariff that was increased due to fuel cost adjustment for September 2021.

According to a notification, the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) had asked a positive FCA of Rs2.65 per unit.

The FCA for the month of September would be charged with the bill of November and all consumer categories of distribution companies except for the lifeline consumers of all the XWDISCOs would pay it.

The recent increase would cause burden of Rs 40 on the consumers.

The notification, however, made it clear that adjustment would be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of September 2021 by the XWDISCOs.

The notification said, “XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of September 2021 in the billing month of November 2021,”.

Last month, NEPRA approved an increase of Rs 1.95 per unit rise in the power tariff after CPPA requested for an increase of Rs2.7, on account of FCA for August 2021.

