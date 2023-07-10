Open Menu

NEPRA Approves Increase Of Rs1.24 Per Unit In Power Tariff  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 10, 2023 | 01:36 PM

The latest reports say that the increased power tariffs will be applicable to all consumer categories, excluding lifeline consumers and users of the Karachi Electric (KE) company.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2023) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday granted approval for a rise of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariffs for the third quarter adjustments of the financial year 2022-23. As reported, consumers will bear this additional cost in the months of July, August, and September.

The increased power tariffs will be applicable to all consumer categories, excluding lifeline consumers and users of the Karachi Electric (KE) company. This price hike will further burden the already struggling masses, who are grappling with soaring inflation and a weak economy. It will add an extra burden of Rs46 billion on the public.

In a separate development on July 5, Nepra approved an increase of Rs1.90 per unit in monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA). Consumers will be required to cover this cost in the month of August.

More Stories From Business