NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2024) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved an increase of Rs5.72 per unit in the base tariff for electricity.

According to NEPRA's statement, the price hike was implemented for the fiscal year 2024-25, and the decision has been sent to the Federal government for final approval.

Following the Prime Minister's final approval, the increase in the base tariff for electricity will take effect from July 1, 2024. The average base tariff for electricity would rise from Rs29.78 to Rs35.5 per unit.

The sources said that the federal cabinet would make the final decision on the electricity price increase.

The cabinet, they said, would also decide whether the increase would be implemented all at once or in stages.

It may be mentioned here that in the current fiscal year, the federal government raised the base tariff for electricity by up to Rs 7.50 per unit, while in the previous fiscal year, the base tariff was increased by up to Rs 7.91 per unit.

For the fiscal year 2023-24, the base tariff for electricity was increased in one go, whereas, in the fiscal year 2022-23, the increase was implemented in three phases.