NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit

LAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2024) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit, the sources privy to the development said on Saturday.

The regulatory body submitted the decision to the Federal government, which would issue the formal notification. Due to this increase, the consumers would see higher electricity bills with additional rates of Rs1.90 per unit in June, Rs1.93 per unit in July, and Rs1.93 per unit in August.

This hike would impose an additional burden of Rs46.61 billion on electricity consumers, including those serviced by K-Electric.

The sources previously said that the Pakistani government is expected to introduce a relief package for small consumers using up to 200 units of electricity per month.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed that there should be no increase in power tariffs for these consumers.

The sources from the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Shehbaz Sharif turned down the economic team’s proposal to raise electricity rates for protected consumers.

Instead, a subsidy would be provided, ensuring that approximately 20 million protected users would not face an increase in electricity tariffs in the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25.