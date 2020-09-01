Nepra approves Rs 0.84 increase per unit in power tariff

(@fidahassanain)

NEPRA says the decision to increase power tariff was taken only because of fuel adjustment which will cause Rs 12 billion more burden on consumers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2020) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved an 84 paisa per unit hike in power tariff on Tuesday.

NEPRA said they took decision to increase power tariff only because of fuel adjustment.

According to new prices, there would burden of Rs 12 billion on consumers across the country.

The fuel adjustment charges for the month of July would be charged in consumer bills in next month.

It may be mentioned here that fuel adjustment charges were challenged before the Lahore High Court and the authorities concerned were barred from charging fuel adjustment charges but now again fuel adjustment charges had been put on the public.