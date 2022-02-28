NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

(@Abdulla99267510)

The increase in electricity prices would not apply to K-Electric customers and lifeline consumers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2022) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday decided to increase the power tariff by Rs5.94 under monthly fuel adjustment.

The prices were likely to go up at the moment as the oil prices and food items were already soared.

NEPRA took decision after conducting hearing on plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA).

The hike will burden the power consumers with additional burden of 50 billion rupees.

Earlier, CPPA had sought Rs6.10 per unit increase in power tariff under fuel adjustment for the month of January.

CCPA had said that in the month of January, 5.83% electricity was produced from water, 33.15% from coal, 6.73% from furnace oil, 14.07% from natural gas, 14.37 from imported LNG and 14.37% from nuclear power.