NEPRA Increases Electricity Price By Rs4.85

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2022 | 03:52 PM

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs4.85

The Notification issued by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority says that the hike in the power tariff has been made on account of the month Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of February.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2022) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday increased electricity price by Rs4.85 per unit under monthly fuel adjustment.

According to the NEPRA notification, the hike in the power tariff was made on account of the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of February.

The power regulatory authority took the decision after conducting a hearing on the plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA).

The amount will be received in the bills of April, it said adding that the increase in power tariff will put an additional burden on consumers.

Life consumers and K-Electric are exempted from the tariff hike, the notification stated.

