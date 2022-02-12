NEPRA increases electricity tariff Rs3.10 per unit

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the new tariff will be effective on the bills of February and will have extra burden of Rs30 billion on the power consumers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2022) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday increased electricity tariff Rs3.10 per unit.

The increment was made for fuel adjustment charges. The new tariff would apply on the electricity bills from the ongoing month of February. NEPRA said that there would be extra burden of Rs30 billion on the consumers.

The government geared up preparations to hike the prices in two phases from February to July this year.

The reports suggested that the increment was made due to conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the collection of an additional Rs292 billion from consumers between February 2022 and June 2023.

Previously, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar chaired the meeting of cabinet committee in which he approved the revised plan. The latest reports suggest that the power sector circular debt during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reached the highest level of Rs 2,476 billion in the history of the country.

The power sector circular debt increased by Rs 196 billion to a record high of Rs 2,476 billion during the first six months (July-December) of the Fiscal Year 2021-22 as compared to the same period of the previous year.

The circular debt increased at a monthly average Rs 32.50 billion from July to December.