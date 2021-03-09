Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity rates  

,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2021) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) issued notification regarding increase of Rs 0.89 per Unit in the electricity rates to generate about Rs 6.9 billion additional revenue.

The authority took this decision on the basis of monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for electricity consumed in January 2021 and would be charged from consumers in the current billing month (March).

According to the reports, the tariff increase would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline consumers including 50 units per month and K-Electric consumers.

Last month, the electricity rates were increased two times.

These rates have gone up at the moment when the chilling summer season is getting start in most parts of the country.