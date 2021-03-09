UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nepra Increases Rs 0.89 Per Unit In Electricity Rates

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 55 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:05 PM

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity rates  

The authority has taken this decision on the basis of monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for electricity consumed in January 2021 and will be charged from consumers in the current billing month March, 2021.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2021) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) issued notification regarding increase of Rs 0.89 per Unit in the electricity rates to generate about Rs 6.9 billion additional revenue.

The authority took this decision on the basis of monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for electricity consumed in January 2021 and would be charged from consumers in the current billing month (March).

According to the reports, the tariff increase would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline consumers including 50 units per month and K-Electric consumers.

Last month, the electricity rates were increased two times.

These rates have gone up at the moment when the chilling summer season is getting start in most parts of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Nepra January March All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

3 minutes ago

United States and Pakistan Digitize Energy Sector

35 minutes ago

FNC Speaker receives ambassadors of friendly count ..

36 minutes ago

NUST welcomes Spring with tree plantation drive

39 minutes ago

Haideri denies PTI’s offer for office of Senate ..

50 minutes ago

37,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.