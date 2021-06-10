NEPRA issues 5,283 new net-metering licences in nine months

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a total of 5,283 new licences for net-metering based installation of around 90.15 MW in first nine months of the current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a total of 5,283 new licences for net-metering based installation of around 90.15 MW in first nine months of the current fiscal year.

As of March 31, 2021, a total of 10,563 generation licences for net-metering based solar installations with a cumulative capacity of 181.27 MW had been issued by the authority, according to the Economic Survey 2020-21 launched here on Thursday.

Apart from large scale RE projects, the government is also encouraging utilization of Renewable Energy (RE) technology at consumer ends across domestic, commercial, industrial sectors.

The Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) has been promoting the renewable energy based net-metering deployments under the NEPRA (Alternative & Renewable Energy) Distributed Generation and Net Metering Regulations, 2015.

AEDB has also been carrying out certification of service providers/vendors/installers of solar systems under AEDB (Certification) Regulations, 2018 in order to facilitate the consumers, DISCOs and at the same time ensuring quality of service and equipment.

During the period under review, the AEDB issued certificates to 68 service providers, vendors and installers.

As of March 2021, the total number of active AEDB certified service providers /vendors/installers has the 104 figure.