UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NEPRA Issues 5,283 New Net-metering Licences In Nine Months

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

NEPRA issues 5,283 new net-metering licences in nine months

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a total of 5,283 new licences for net-metering based installation of around 90.15 MW in first nine months of the current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a total of 5,283 new licences for net-metering based installation of around 90.15 MW in first nine months of the current fiscal year.

As of March 31, 2021, a total of 10,563 generation licences for net-metering based solar installations with a cumulative capacity of 181.27 MW had been issued by the authority, according to the Economic Survey 2020-21 launched here on Thursday.

Apart from large scale RE projects, the government is also encouraging utilization of Renewable Energy (RE) technology at consumer ends across domestic, commercial, industrial sectors.

The Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) has been promoting the renewable energy based net-metering deployments under the NEPRA (Alternative & Renewable Energy) Distributed Generation and Net Metering Regulations, 2015.

AEDB has also been carrying out certification of service providers/vendors/installers of solar systems under AEDB (Certification) Regulations, 2018 in order to facilitate the consumers, DISCOs and at the same time ensuring quality of service and equipment.

During the period under review, the AEDB issued certificates to 68 service providers, vendors and installers.

As of March 2021, the total number of active AEDB certified service providers /vendors/installers has the 104 figure.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Nepra Same March 2015 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

12 minutes ago

Two held; explosive material recovered

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court suspends tax notice sent to dece ..

4 minutes ago

Govt's friendly policies led to revival of investo ..

4 minutes ago

US says offers $3 mn for information on Iraq attac ..

4 minutes ago

Biden, Johnson Commit to Further Enhance US-UK Bil ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.