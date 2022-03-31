UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Notifies Rs3.27 Increase In Power Tariff For Karachi

The notification regarding increase in the power tariff has been issued on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2022) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday increased Rs3.27 in the power tariff for the electricity consumers of K-Electric (KE).

The NEPRA officials issued notification regarding increase in the power tariff on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA).

NEPRA’s hearing on the request of K-Electric to increase the power tariff was held on March 31, 2022, under the chair NEPRA chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi.

The amount would be received in the bills of April and the Karachiites would have to bear an additional burden of Rs3.

58 billion.

Earlier this month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority had increased electricity price by Rs5.94 per unit under monthly fuel adjustment.

The authority also took the decision after conducting a hearing on the plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA). Back in February, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a massive reduction in petrol and diesel prices up to Rs10 per litre besides bringing down the electricity tariff up to Rs5 per unit.

