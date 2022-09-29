UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Recommended To Raise Power Tariff By Rs0.22 Per Unit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 29, 2022 | 12:28 PM

The Central Power Purchasing Agency has made these recommendations to NEPRA to increase power tariff in fuel adjustment charges for August.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2022) The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on Thursday suggestes the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase the power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit in fuel adjustment charges for August.

The CPPA said that 38.10% of electricity in August was produced while using hydraulic power, 15.39% by coal while 7.27% of electricity was produced using furnace oil. It said that 12.49% was produced by RLNG, 13.34% by Nuclear power plants, and 9.36% by using local gas.

The per unit price of coal-produced electricity was Rs20.54, furnace oil Rs35.61, local gas Rs10.49 while power produced using RLNG cost Rs24.72 per unit.

According to the application moved by CPPO, a total of 13.

638 billion units of electricity were produced in August. It revealed that the average production cost for August was Rs10.11 per unit and the reference fuel cost was set at Rs9.89.

The CPPA, however, has now advised NEPRA to raise the fuel tariff by Rs0.22 considering the fluctuation of fuel prices in the international market.

Earlier on 20 September, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) rejected a revised power tariff for telecom companies.

Telecom companies moved NEPRA to revise industrial tariffs for the sector. The telecom companies said that the sector was given the status of the industry by the government as per Finance Bill 2021.

