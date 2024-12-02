NEPRA Reduces Electricity Rates For Karachi Consumers
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2024 | 08:11 PM
National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) reduces electricity rates by Rs0.18 per unit for local consumers
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2024) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday reduced the electricity rates by Rs0.18 per unit for the local consumers in Karachi.
NEPRA made this decision under the monthly adjustment mechanism.
NEPRA issued a notification detailing the reduction for September 2024's monthly adjustment.
According to the notification, the relief would be reflected in December bills for the K-Electric consumers. However, this reduction would not apply to consumers using up to 300 units of electricity per month.
