Open Menu

NEPRA Reduces Electricity Rates For Karachi Consumers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2024 | 08:11 PM

NEPRA reduces electricity rates for Karachi consumers

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) reduces electricity rates by Rs0.18 per unit for local consumers

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2024) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday reduced the electricity rates by Rs0.18 per unit for the local consumers in Karachi.

NEPRA made this decision under the monthly adjustment mechanism.

NEPRA issued a notification detailing the reduction for September 2024's monthly adjustment.

According to the notification, the relief would be reflected in December bills for the K-Electric consumers. However, this reduction would not apply to consumers using up to 300 units of electricity per month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Electricity Nepra September December

Recent Stories

Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets

Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets

11 minutes ago
 Jay Shah faces challenge to convince Indian govt f ..

Jay Shah faces challenge to convince Indian govt for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 i ..

16 minutes ago
 Iranian, Azerbaijan ministers meet PM’s climate ..

Iranian, Azerbaijan ministers meet PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid in Riyadh

3 minutes ago
 Suspect involving sexually abusing 10 years old bo ..

Suspect involving sexually abusing 10 years old boy arrested in Lahore

26 minutes ago
 Governor Faisal Karim Kundi briefs Bilawal about l ..

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi briefs Bilawal about law & order

5 minutes ago
 Thar Coal produces affordable electricity, but tra ..

Thar Coal produces affordable electricity, but transmission challenges hold back ..

20 minutes ago
Samina Ahmed unveils surprising marriage proposal ..

Samina Ahmed unveils surprising marriage proposal by Manzar Sehbai

36 minutes ago
 Scooty gains popularity among working women, stude ..

Scooty gains popularity among working women, students

20 minutes ago
 PTI withdraws claim of hundreds of deaths at D-Cho ..

PTI withdraws claim of hundreds of deaths at D-Chowk during protest

48 minutes ago
 Shahzaib, Riazullah hit centuries in Pakistan U19 ..

Shahzaib, Riazullah hit centuries in Pakistan U19 win over UAE

20 minutes ago
 Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools ..

Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims

1 hour ago
 Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen

Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business