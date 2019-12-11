Nervous stock markets slide as US tariff deadline nears

Stock markets fell Tuesday and the dollar faltered, dragged down by nervousness surrounding China-US trade talks with less than one week until Washington is due to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):Stock markets fell Tuesday and the dollar faltered, dragged down by nervousness surrounding China-US trade talks with less than one week until Washington is due to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods.

The London equity market was also hit by official data showing the UK economy flattened in October after contracting the previous two months.

But sterling reached an eight-month high at $1.3190, one day after reaching a 2.5-year peak versus the euro.

The British currency remains well supported going into the final straight of the UK general election Thursday, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives tipped to win a majority that will help him drive through his Brexit deal.

Regarding European equities, "the Sunday deadline for further US tariffs on Chinese goods has dragged stock markets lower, with an underwhelming set of UK data... further hindering sentiment", said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.

Wall Street held steady at the opening bell as European stock markets came off their worst levels in the afternoon.

Major Asian indices had earlier closed little changed.

The consensus is that China and the US will eventually hammer out a partial pact as part of a wider trade agreement, which has fuelled a global equity rally for weeks.

However comments from both sides -- optimistic and downbeat -- are keeping dealers on their toes.

While the week is full of key events including also central bank decisions in the US and Europe, market observers say the trade negotiations are key.

The main concern for now is that with the December 15 deadline approaching, US President Donald Trump still has not scrapped planned levies on $160 billion of Chinese goods, which many fear could derail the long-running talks.

"Given the market has bought into the December tariff delay in a big way, all hell could break loose if the tariffs don't get postponed," said Stephen Innes at AxiTrader.

"Indeed, that would be a bitter pill for investors to swallow as the reality.. sets in that they have yet again been taken down the trade talk garden path only to end up at the cliff edge." - Key figures around 1430 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 7,200.52 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.6 percent at 13,023.81 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 percent at 5,834.59 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,662.80 New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 27,882.07 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 23,410.19 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.2 percent at 26,436.62 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 2,917.32 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1078 from $1.1064 at 2200 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3176 from $1.3147 Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.07 pence from 84.15 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 108.61 yen from 108.56 yenBrent North Sea crude: FLAT at $64.69 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.1 percent $58.97