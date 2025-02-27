Open Menu

NESPAK Embarks On Attock Placer Gold Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 08:32 PM

NESPAK embarks on Attock placer gold project

The Mines and Minerals Department Punjab and NESPAK have joined hands for the Attock Placer Gold Project, marking a significant milestone in country's mining sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Mines and Minerals Department Punjab and NESPAK have joined hands for the Attock Placer Gold Project, marking a significant milestone in country's mining sector.

It was stated by Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director NESPAK, here on Thursday.

The undertaking of the Attock Placer Gold Deposits Project by NESPAK is a significant development in the mineral sector. In this regards, NESPAK has signed a contract for “Consultancy Services for Preparing Bidding Documents and Transaction Advisory Services for Nine Placer Gold Blocks along River Indus in District Attock.”

Pakistan is endowed with abundant mineral resources, including construction materials, industrial minerals, and precious metals, which hold immense potential for driving the country's economic growth. Properly addressing the challenges and capitalizing on opportunities in this sector can position Pakistan as a key player in the global mining industry.

NESPAK has long been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s development, offering engineering services across various sectors. With a strong focus on social responsibility and an international presence, NESPAK has cemented its reputation as a premier engineering consulting firm. Recognizing the significance of the mining sector, NESPAK has undertaken notable projects such as:

a. Construction Material Sources and Mineral Development Potential in Azad Jammu & Kashmir

b. Delineation of Positive and Negative Mining Areas for Cement Plants in the Salt Range (Punjab Mines & Minerals Department)

c. Lead-Zinc-Barite Exploration Project in Khuzdar, Balochistan in collaboration with Bollan Mining Enterprises (BME) and the Government of Balochistan.

These projects have positioned NESPAK as a trusted partner in harnessing Pakistan’s mineral wealth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against ..

Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

10 minutes ago
 European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU w ..

European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs

10 minutes ago
 One day seminar held at SBBU

One day seminar held at SBBU

10 minutes ago
 PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance P ..

PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties

9 minutes ago
 NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice expo ..

NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports

13 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected c ..

Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak

14 minutes ago
Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairma ..

Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress

14 minutes ago
 RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office

RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office

9 minutes ago
 Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festiv ..

Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent

14 minutes ago
 Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket t ..

Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket tournament

9 minutes ago
 Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets

Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets

14 minutes ago
 NESPAK embarks on Attock placer gold project

NESPAK embarks on Attock placer gold project

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business